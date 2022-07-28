«
July 28, 2022

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Dealer for WNBA Star and Former Marine. “If the swap is successful, wouldn’t this set a very bad precedent? Yes, it would, but the political benefits to Biden outweigh any danger to Americans traveling abroad. Biden’s agreement to exchange a terrorist for a basketball star and security consultant puts a bullseye on the back of Americans overseas — not just in Russia but everywhere that a thug thinks he can grab an American and exchange him or her for someone in our jails. Future hostages have Joe Biden to thank for their ordeal.”

