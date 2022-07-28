July 28, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: NIH asks court to mask official who deleted Chinese COVID data, 19 months after outing him. “Republican senators blasted the National Institutes of Health for asking a court to retroactively seal the names of a Chinese researcher and an agency staffer involved in the deletion of data from its genetic sequencing library, calling the effort an ongoing ‘cover-up’ that ‘further underscores the agency’s shady efforts to conceal pertinent data” on the origins of COVID-19.'”

The Biden Administration is to China what San Francisco is to shoplifters.