July 28, 2022

Matt Margolis: Cruz Says ‘Democrats Are Openly Racist,’ and It’s True. “Modest gains by Republicans in support among Hispanic and African-American voters significantly threaten the electoral prospects of Democrats.”

Megan Fox: I Do Not Consent to Public Displays of Kink and I Don’t Care Where You Fall On the Oppression Meter. “It’s time to have this conversation, folks. It’s time to talk about kink.”

Yours Truly: From World War III to Ukraine: Are the Russians &#%-(@^ Crazy? “Forgive the silly headline, but it was the best this history nerd could come up with after a recent news report had me going on a deep dive into the bad old days of the Cold War.”