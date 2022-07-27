July 27, 2022

I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN SPORTS WAS AN ESCAPE FROM POLITICS: Colts GM Spends First Press Conference Of Season Focused On Guns And Politics. “It’s also worth mentioning that [general manager Chris] Ballard incorrectly identified the gun used by the shooter. The weapon was an AR-15, not an AK-15 as Ballard said. He also failed to mention that the right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But he wasn’t finished, as he moved on to praising media darling and left-wing extremist, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.”