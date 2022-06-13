July 27, 2022
TWO AP’S IN ONE!
Shot:
Chaser:
A recession is a falling-off of economic activity that may be a temporary phenomenon or could continue into a depression. A common definition is two straight quarters of economic contraction. A more official determination is made by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which considers a range of indicators in declaring a recession. The bureau’s determination is typically made well after a recession has begun and sometimes after it has ended.
—The Associated Press Stylebook, June 13, 2022.
And as Steve spotted earlier today:
As Steve asked in his exit question, “If you ever doubted that the AP had become a government mouthpiece, do you still?”