«
»

July 27, 2022

TWO AP’S IN ONE!

Shot:

Chaser:

A recession is a falling-off of economic activity that may be a temporary phenomenon or could continue into a depression. A common definition is two straight quarters of economic contraction. A more official determination is made by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which considers a range of indicators in declaring a recession. The bureau’s determination is typically made well after a recession has begun and sometimes after it has ended.

—The Associated Press Stylebook, June 13, 2022.

And as Steve spotted earlier today:

As Steve asked in his exit question, “If you ever doubted that the AP had become a government mouthpiece, do you still?”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.