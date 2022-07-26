July 26, 2022

JIM TREACHER: #Peson Isn’t the New #Covfefe Because Biden Isn’t a Republican.

“Peson”? What’s a “peson”? Is that anything like a person? Is that what you meant, Mr. President? Haw haw haw haw haw!!!

Etc.

Does this matter? No. It’s just a typo. So was “covfefe.” Trump made a typo, and five years later some White House staffer made a typo and nobody caught it. Neither one matters.

But the journos attack Republicans and defend Democrats, always and for any reason, and they don’t care how stupid it makes them look.

Then they wonder why we don’t trust them.