July 26, 2022
JIM TREACHER: #Peson Isn’t the New #Covfefe Because Biden Isn’t a Republican.
“Peson”? What’s a “peson”? Is that anything like a person? Is that what you meant, Mr. President? Haw haw haw haw haw!!!
Etc.
Does this matter? No. It’s just a typo. So was “covfefe.” Trump made a typo, and five years later some White House staffer made a typo and nobody caught it. Neither one matters.
But the journos attack Republicans and defend Democrats, always and for any reason, and they don’t care how stupid it makes them look.
Then they wonder why we don’t trust them.
And express their wonderment with articles such as this Vanity Fair piece: Will Republicans Shut Out the Press in 2024? GOP politicians are increasingly shirking sit-down interviews, barring journalists from 2022 events, and skipping debates—an aversion to media scrutiny that could upend how the next presidential election cycle is covered.