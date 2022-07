KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: First Felon Hunter Biden Needs a Good Perp Walk. “Those of us who traffic on the honest news side of the street have known for a good long while that Hunter Biden is most certainly an utter sleazebag. The potential criminal extent of that sleaziness is difficult to ascertain because, as we’ve been aware since the fall of 2020, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media work overtime running interference for him.”