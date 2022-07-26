July 26, 2022

BLUE ON BLUE: Rep. Carolyn Maloney Claims She Is Entitled To ‘A Woman’s Job’ In Primary Against Jerry Nadler.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney is telling voters to re-elect her in New York’s Twelfth congressional District over fellow Democrat Jerrold Nadler because serving in Congress is “a woman’s job.”

Maloney and Nadler were forced into an Aug. 23 member versus member primary by New York’s new congressional maps, which were drawn by a special master after the state’s high court threw out a pro-Democrat gerrymander. Nadler currently represents Manhattan’s Upper West Side, while Maloney represents the Upper East Side. Both representatives were first elected to Congress in 1992 and chair committees.

In her first campaign ad, released Monday, Maloney notes the Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence, parental leave, and gay marriage as issues animating her career in Congress and the New York City Council.

“Being at the forefront of women’s rights has taught me that we can fight back and win, if we just don’t quit,” Maloney says.

“I approve this message because it also taught me, you can not send a man to do a woman’s job,” she concludes.