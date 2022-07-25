July 25, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: ‘Revisionist Nonsense:’ Twittersphere Comes For ABC’s Jonathan Karl When He Claims Al Gore Was A ‘Gracious’ Loser.

But critics were quick to point out that Gore had initially conceded the race — but then went on to withdraw his concession within hours, at which point the battle began in the courts. He continued to demand recounts until the Supreme Court put a stop to that, and only then did he concede again — but he and other Democrats still continued to complain about the results. “This is total bulls**t. He pretended he lost that election for years after the SCOTUS ruling and years after every recount proved he lost. Nothing compares to the outrageous behavior of Trump since 2020, but don’t pretend Gore was something he wasn’t. It’s revisionist nonsense,” David Bahnsen tweeted in response.

As Dan McLaughlin adds, “Gore did a lot to create the world in which what Trump did was thinkable — and the fact that Gore didn’t go as far as Trump did down that road doesn’t excuse what he did to start us down this road.”