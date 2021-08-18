July 25, 2022

OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM: Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be ‘Much, Much More Stringent.’

In contrast though: Monkeypox is Spreading Through the Gay and Bisexual Communities — But the CDC Can’t Recommend a Lockdown for Orgies. “Gee, maybe a strongly worded CDC advisory telling anyone with monkeypox symptoms to refrain from sex, especially from orgies, would be helpful, no? But no, the left’s constituent groups are never told not to do the things they like doing. If there’s a forbiddance needed, then all of society is told to lock down.”

With some exceptions, though:

● NPR: Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. “White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” they wrote.

● ‘Did I miss the memo?’: Hospital workers in full PPE applaud George Floyd protesters as they march past.

…And the more recent pivot by the DNC-MSM, such at the Atlantic. The change is subtle, but see if you can spot the difference in tone between the first two and last two headlines:

● Parents Are Losing Their Minds Over Masks in Schools.

—Atlantic headline, August 18th, 2021.

● Mask Mandates Don’t Need to Make Sense.

—Atlantic headline, February 20, 2022.

● Now Is as Good a Time as There’ll Ever Be to Leave Your Pandemic Bubble.

—Atlantic headline, March 3rd, 2022.

● Speech Therapy Shows the Difficult Tradeoffs of Wearing Masks.

—Atlantic headline, March 2, 2022.

As Ace of Spades wrote, at the start of a lengthy post on that last headline, “The masking mandates that the corrupt US and state and local governments forced on children, under pressure from the corrupt teachers unions have imposed developmental disorders on children that they may never recover from. The early years of development are critical ones. You don’t get those back. These are critical years of development in which children’s brains are wired to rewire themselves like crazy. Their brains will reconfigure themselves during these years like in no other point in their lives, ever. There is no ‘Do Over’ switch on a child’s formative years.”

