July 25, 2022

ICONIC PHOTOS OF BANDS AND MUSICIANS RESHOT IN THEIR ORIGINAL LOCATIONS: “Photographer Steve Birnbaum has been recreating music history by photographing images of musicians and bands in the exact location where they were originally photographed. The project started in 2010, and since then, he has covered 500 to 600 locations shooting from 100 to 150 days in a year. Birnbaum starts with an existing photo of musicians. Next, he tracks down the exact location where it was shot, positions the photo in his hand so that the site in the picture and the background line up to make one seamless composition, and then captures another photo.”