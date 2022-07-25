July 25, 2022

POTUS TWEET BRAGGING ABOUT HOW MUCH $$ BIDEN’S SAVING YOU IS WRONG IN SO MANY WAYS (EVEN GRAMMATICALLY): One “peson.” “They’re as good at spelling as they are at economics:”

Earlier: Viewers Noticed Something Off About Kamala Harris’ Interview in Louisiana. “Yep, whether it was Essence Fest or the West Wing that had final approval over the backdrop, the typo went unnoticed by everyone…until it was too late. There, as Harris and Palmer talked about the state of the country (more on that later), was LOUSIANA in giant letters over the vice president like the midterms loom over her party.”

In a 2010 article headlined, “Obama’s Hell of a Ride,” John Podhoretz wrote:

Something weird happens when presidencies go wrong — presidents become incompetent at doing the things they were always able to do in their sleep, and their aides follow suit. I noted this when I wrote my first book, Hell of a Ride, about the decline and fall of the first President Bush, back in 1993. When Bush spoke, it rained, and his advancemen weren’t quick-thinking enough to move his events indoors. When he went to Japan on a state visit, he vomited. He was so intent on getting out his message of the day that he referred to it as “Message: I Care.”

But then, this presidency has been going wrong long before it even started.