July 25, 2022

THOSE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES DON’T UPDATE THEMSELVES, YOU KNOW: Erick Erickson zeroes in on what the Biden administration’s ‘recession’ redefinition will tell us about the MSM going forward. “We’re about to see just how much the media is over Biden. If they go along with the Biden Administration’s redefinition of what a recession is after four decades of holding it as 2 quarters of negative growth, the press is dead, and only the propagandists remain.”

