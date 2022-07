SURE, THAT’S WHY HE SHOULDN’T RUN AGAIN: Don’t Run Joe. Second Terms Suck. “There have been literally no good presidential second terms. (Abraham Lincoln’s started strong, but it got cut short.) Why subject yourself to four more years of misery when you could be spending time at Rehoboth Beach and basking in nostalgic accolades?”

There’s a taste of desperation in Bill Scher’s column, and I have to admit it was schadenfreudelicious.