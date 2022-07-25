Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
HMM: Why Has Cooperstown Shut Out Curt Schilling?…
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Midwest teachers leaving the classroom over student behavior, left-wing poli…
»
July 25, 2022
SKYNET SMILES:
Chess-playing robot grabs child opponent’s finger and breaks it.
Tweet
Posted by
Stephen Green
at 11:40 am
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE