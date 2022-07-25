July 25, 2022

COMMUNIST FRONT CORPORATION: Feds’ case against Huawei in cell networks tracked ‘unprofitable’ deals near US military bases. “An FBI investigation into Huawei reveals the Chinese telecom company had a pattern of installing equipment on cell towers near military bases in rural America — even if it wasn’t profitable to do so, according to a report from CNN. The unearthed investigation sheds some light on the US government’s motive behind the stalled ‘rip and replace’ program that pushes for the removal of Huawei’s tech throughout the country.”