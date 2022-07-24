July 24, 2022

I EAT CANNIBALS: Will Cannibalism In Culture Change The Unthinkable Into The Acceptable?

On July 23rd, the NY Times ran an article discussing the rise of cannibalism in popular American culture called A Taste for Cannibalism? The article covered the claim, “A spate of recent stomach-churning books, TV shows, and films suggests we’ve never looked so delicious — to one another.” Did the Times publish that article to protect Biden? Eating your neighbor is now popular, so you don’t have to worry about the supply chain crises or Bidenflation.

The Times started out by giving examples of the many books, movies, and TV shows using people eating as part of their plot lines. Not one of those examples of modern culture uses Sheb Wooley’s classic “purple people eater.” Nor did the NY Times story mention the Broadway musical hit from 1979 about cannibalism called Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The “Old Grey Lady” listed the yummy people media and asked the question, “Can you stomach it?” In a rare move, the NY Times didn’t find a way to blame the trend on conservatives.