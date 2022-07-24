July 24, 2022

NO, DR. FAUCI, NOT YOU: It’s Time to Award the Covid Nobels. The frontrunner in betting markets for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is the World Health Association for its handling of the Covid pandemic. Given the WHO’s disastrous performance, this choice makes about as much sense as giving the prize to Vladimir Putin. The Nobel should go to the true heroes of the pandemic, starting with Anders Tegnell, the state epidemiologist of Sweden.

My City Journal article tells how Tegnell and his mentor fought the lock-downers and mask zealots, allowing Swedes to go on with their lives while enjoying one of the world’s lowest rates of excess mortality over the course of the pandemic. In locked down America, the mortality rate soared among younger adults, most of whom died from from non-Covid causes. But younger Swedes were spared. If it hadn’t been for Tegnell and a few other heretics in places like Florida, we wouldn’t have the clear evidence to stop the WHO and Anthony Fauci’s disciples from doing even more damage in the next pandemic. Tegnell deserves a Nobel, and do a few others I nominate.