July 24, 2022

STEVE MORSE TO STEP AWAY FROM DEEP PURPLE PERMANENTLY: BAND PAY TRIBUTE. Morse says it’s impossible to commit to Deep Purple’s future plans as he looks after his wife, who is battling cancer: “I simply must be there with her.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:44 pm
