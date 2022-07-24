July 24, 2022
STEVE MORSE TO STEP AWAY FROM DEEP PURPLE PERMANENTLY: BAND PAY TRIBUTE. Morse says it’s impossible to commit to Deep Purple’s future plans as he looks after his wife, who is battling cancer: “I simply must be there with her.”
