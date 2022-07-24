July 24, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN TIMING:

Shot: 18-year-old who had a toy gun fatally shot by corrections officer, NYC police say.

An off-duty New York City corrections officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man — an incident where a toy gun used in a TikTok trend may have played a role in his death.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. Thursday to a call about a shooting in the area of Grand Concourse and East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. They found Raymond Chaluisant unconscious with a gunshot wound to his face, New York City police said.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that he was shot on the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue, about a half mile from where he was found, and one shell casing was discovered at the site, police said.

The corrections officer, Dion Middleton, 45, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting, police said.