July 23, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: How widespread is sexual abuse of students by teachers? “Since 2016, this reporter has logged some 265 arrests of North Carolina educators and staff members. A recent FOX News report said it had found 181 arrests of teachers accused of sex crimes with students just in the first half of 2022. A report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Justice and published in 2017 that drew from a former USDOE report found that an estimated 10% of K–12 students will experience sexual misconduct by a school employee by the time they graduate from high school and that a single offender can have up to 73 victims.”

