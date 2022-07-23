July 23, 2022

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME: Jan. 6 Followed Years of Political Violence. The Committee Should Investigate Leftist Violence, Too.

There is an enduring infamy to Jan. 6, and rightfully so. Yet, the madness of the mob is not unique to Trump and his “Stop the Steal” adherents.

Trump’s “coup in search of a legal theory,” as Chairman Bennie Thompson called it on Thursday night’s session of the January 6 Committee hearings, is unique in its scope, but not in its assault on American democracy.

There has been a trajectory of modern mob formation over the course of the Trump years that the January 6th Select Committee would do well to explore in further hearings.

Civil unrest may have culminated on Jan. 6, but it started much earlier. And the potential for its continued activation has been with us ever since. If those on the January 6 Select Committee fail to take a deep dive into mob events leading up to Jan. 6, they will be missing half the story.

Fortunately, it can be found on Twitter. And what you learn when you cover these protests is that neither the Right nor the Left has a monopoly on political violence.