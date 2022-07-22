July 22, 2022

STEVE BANNON CONVICTED IN JANUARY 6 CONTEMPT-OF-CONGRESS CASE.

A jury found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday over his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Bannon refused to testify and turn over records as requested by the House panel.

Jurors handed down the verdict in the Washington, D.C., federal court after just three hours of deliberations on Friday afternoon.

Bannon faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail per count. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 21 at 3 p.m.