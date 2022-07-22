July 22, 2022

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Kamala Harris Speechwriter Leaves Administration To Write For Sesame Street.

According to sources within the White House, Kamala Harris is once again losing another staff member as her top aide is leaving the administration after taking a new job. Sabrina Singh, Harris’ current deputy press secretary and main speechwriter, has been poached by Sesame Street to write speeches for them instead.

“I’m at a point in my career where I need to grow and be challenged and that’s not going to happen here with Vice President Harris. I want to move into the big leagues and start writing for legends like Big Bird, and Bert and Ernie,” said Singh. “With Sesame Street, I’ll be writing more intricately crafted speeches for an audience that simply won’t tolerate rambling, incoherent gibberish.”