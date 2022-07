WATCH: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Attacked by Man With Knife.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Apparently, not a knife as originally reported: “The alleged weapon used in the attack was a “plastic key chain” that is designed for two fingers, resembling the image of a cat’s face, and is intended to be used for self-defense, Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Brendan Hurley said.” Thanks to Eugene Volokh for this update.