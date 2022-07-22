July 22, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK: Man Accused of Attack on GOP Rep. Zeldin Immediately Released after Being Charged with Felony. “The attacker walked free shortly after Zeldin predicted he would ‘likely be instantly released.’ ‘His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done’, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy,’ Zeldin wrote in a tweet. ‘Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.’”

UPDATE: “The State of New York immediately releasing [Zeldin’s] attacker with no-cash bail is the best argument for electing Lee Zeldin that Lee Zeldin could have made,” Larry O’Connor tweets.



(Updated and bumped.)