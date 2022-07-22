«
»

July 22, 2022

THE GASLIGHTING IS AS OBVIOUS AS IT IS LAME: What Recession? You Won’t Believe Biden’s Latest Goalpost Adjustment. “Glorious news, comrades! Your economic growth ration has been increased from 10 grams to negative five grams!”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:13 am
