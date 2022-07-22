July 22, 2022
THE GASLIGHTING IS AS OBVIOUS AS IT IS LAME: What Recession? You Won’t Believe Biden’s Latest Goalpost Adjustment. “Glorious news, comrades! Your economic growth ration has been increased from 10 grams to negative five grams!”
