July 22, 2022
DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID: US Army Abandons Recruitment Goals, But Not Its Woke Policies.
There’s an evil genius at play here. Democrats have finally figured out how to gut the military without derailing the contractors’ gravy train.
DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID: US Army Abandons Recruitment Goals, But Not Its Woke Policies.
There’s an evil genius at play here. Democrats have finally figured out how to gut the military without derailing the contractors’ gravy train.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.