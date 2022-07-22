July 22, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY: California alleged drug traffickers in massive fentanyl bust no-shows in court after release on cashless bail.

Defendants Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19 — released on their own recognizance less than 24 hours after their arrests with the large stash of illicit drugs — were scheduled to appear for their arraignments at the Tulare County Courthouse in central California on Thursday morning, but both men failed to show.

The judge called for Zendejas and Madrigal — both from Washington state — who were not in court, and the warrant for their arrest continues.

The judge withdrew the prior $2 million bond and directed each be held without bond if they pop up.