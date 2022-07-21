July 21, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS VENUE CANCELS DAVE CHAPPELLE PERFORMANCE, VOWS TO BECOME ‘THE SAFEST SPACE.’

First Avenue can invite and disinvite whomever it wants, of course. But it’s hard to see this move as anything other than cowardly and counterproductive.

For one thing, canceling the performance does not even accomplish the narrow goal of stopping Chappelle from speaking. As the statement noted, the performance was merely being transferred to an alternative location—and all ticket holders will be able to watch him there. If ever there was an example of virtue signaling, this is it.

Then again, is it really virtuous to punish a comedian for engaging in transgressive artistic expression? First Avenue never used to think so. The venue is featured heavily in Prince’s film, Purple Rain, and was known for promoting artists who defied boundaries and flouted social conventions. Today, First Avenue is afraid of offending a small number of hypersensitive progressives.