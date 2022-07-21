July 21, 2022

JOE MANCHIN IS SAVING DEMOCRATS, YET THEY HATE HIM FOR IT:

Manchin properly represents his constituents in a state where Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 39 points; he’s also preserving the party and country when no other Democrat tries.

Seemingly apathetic to soaring inflation crushing hardworking Americans, Democrats kept pushing massive spending. Manchin and Republicans have been proven correct to oppose it, while the Sanders wing is wrong.

And yes, the lifelong West Virginian supports the fossil fuel industry because he represents an energy-producing state, and his voters, like most Americans, want cheaper fossil fuels.

He’s also served the Mountain State for decades in various leadership capacities. He knows he holds a valuable seat that will be in Republican hands for generations once he retires, perhaps in 2024 at age 77.

Sanders does not care about Biden’s agenda; he’s irked because Manchin is undermining his totalitarian goals.