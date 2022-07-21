July 21, 2022

ANTI-GAY TELESCOPE TYRANNY! Homophobic Telescope Reveals First Hi-Res Images of Deep Space.

As Rod Dreher responds to the above headline, “You think: that just has to be the Babylon Bee, right? Nope — it’s part of the Microsoft News network, same as MSNBC:

Because really, when you think about it, the only thing significant about a scientist’s life is how he felt about gay people in the 1950s. NPR, naturally, tried to warn the space agency last fall to turn back from its gay-bashing ways, but NASA for some reason wouldn’t listen. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becomes our Woke Cromwell, they will rename the Webb telescope the Big Freedia Space Telescope, or, alternatively, they will blow it up so our vision of deep space isn’t tainted by homophobe emanations.

Not only was James Webb homophobic, I’m told he had terrible taste in shirts as well.