July 21, 2022
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Department of Defense establishes office to track UFOs in space.
The Department of Defense has created an office to track unidentified objects in space and air, under water, or even those that appear to travel between these domains.
UFOs, or as they are now known, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been receiving newfound levels of government scrutiny not seen in decades. Multiple hearings and classified briefings have taken place in the halls of the U.S. Congress in recent months, and many lawmakers have expressed concern that America’s airspace may not be as safe as we think due to the many sightings of unidentified objects military aviators and other armed forces personnel have reported.
With that in mind, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced the creation of this new office in a statement (opens in new tab) published Wednesday (July 20). The office is known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, and was established within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. The new office will be led by Sean Kirkpatrick (opens in new tab), who previously served as the chief scientist at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center.
America is so behind the times. Didn’t England already do this 42 years ago?