July 21, 2022

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Department of Defense establishes office to track UFOs in space.

The Department of Defense has created an office to track unidentified objects in space and air, under water, or even those that appear to travel between these domains.

UFOs, or as they are now known, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been receiving newfound levels of government scrutiny not seen in decades. Multiple hearings and classified briefings have taken place in the halls of the U.S. Congress in recent months, and many lawmakers have expressed concern that America’s airspace may not be as safe as we think due to the many sightings of unidentified objects military aviators and other armed forces personnel have reported.