July 21, 2022
WATCH: JOE BIDEN HAS INCREDIBLE ‘RULES FOR THEE’ MOMENT DURING CLIMATE CHANGE SPECTACLE.
President Biden on Friday cruised through Rome with an 85-vehicle motorcade — drawing criticism for the poor optics ahead of a global warming summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to which Biden is bringing about a dozen top US officials.
“Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Chico Harlan, along with a video of the procession.
“#Decarbonize this,” one person captioned the video.
“America’s Marie Antoinette class is Washington’s elites – and that shows it,” another person responded.
Speaking of which: Climate buster: Biden ‘green czar’ John Kerry’s jet unleashes tons of CO2.
I’d be more willing to believe that the “climate crisis” actually is a crisis, when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act that way themselves, to coin an Insta-phrase. In the meantime, I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.