«
»

July 21, 2022

WATCH: JOE BIDEN HAS INCREDIBLE ‘RULES FOR THEE’ MOMENT DURING CLIMATE CHANGE SPECTACLE.

President Biden on Friday cruised through Rome with an 85-vehicle motorcade — drawing criticism for the poor optics ahead of a global warming summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to which Biden is bringing about a dozen top US officials.

“Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Chico Harlan, along with a video of the procession.

“#Decarbonize this,” one person captioned the video.

“America’s Marie Antoinette class is Washington’s elites – and that shows it,” another person responded.

Speaking of which: Climate buster: Biden ‘green czar’ John Kerry’s jet unleashes tons of CO2.

I’d be more willing to believe that the “climate crisis” actually is a crisis, when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act that way themselves, to coin an Insta-phrase. In the meantime, I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.