CHRISTIAN TOTO: Peele’s ‘Nope’ Might Be Year’s Worst Film.

Jordan Peele, meet M. Night Shyamalan.

The “Sixth Sense” director was once the toast of Hollywood before his films devolved into tortured “gotcha” exercises. Shyamalan has never been the same, creatively speaking, even if he occasionally teases a return to form a la 2016’s “Split.”

Can we expect a similar arc with Peele following his third film, “Nope?”