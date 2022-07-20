July 20, 2022

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND LIBERAL MEDIA ARE AWOL* ON HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP:

With new revelations regularly emerging about seemingly illegal activity by presidential son Hunter Biden, the failure of the Justice Department to file an indictment is beginning to look scandalous.

And with so much information from Biden’s laptop now showing that he and President Joe Biden were financially entangled despite the president’s denials, the continuing lack of coverage from establishment Big Media outlets also looks scandalous.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy reported on Monday that Chinese records filed just last month still list a company founded by the younger Biden, called Skaneateles, as holding a 10% interest in the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners. In turn, that firm “has invested in multiple controversial Chinese companies, including facial recognition company Megvii, which was slapped with U.S. sanctions for its alleged participation in China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims.”

Public records still list Hunter Biden as the sole owner of Skaneateles. Representatives for the president’s son have not answered questions about whether and how “Hunter had divested from BHR or Skaneateles, if he had sold his stake, and whether he had made money from the Chinese business effort.”