TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! White House Forced to Walk Back Biden’s Statement That He Has Cancer.

UPDATE: Joe’s speechwriters are in summer rerun mode:

We've heard this story before…

BIDEN IN APRIL: "I have asthma and 80% of the people who, in fact, we grew up with have asthma."

BIDEN TODAY: "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer." pic.twitter.com/8farOJVAfl

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022