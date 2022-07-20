July 20, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN MESSAGE DISCIPLINE:

Shot: Buttigieg Whines About Americans Not Wanting Electric Cars.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on CNBC Wednesday morning and whined about Americans not wanting to give up their gas fueled vehicles for electric alternatives.

Pete Buttigieg says he’s “astonished” that “some folks seem to really struggle to let go” of their gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles.

Worse, when asked about the dire consequences of the Biden administration’s war on oil and gas, Buttigieg justified the potential for deaths as simply part of the transition to alternative energy.

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg dismisses concerns over “green” policies leaving homes powerless: “This is what a transition looks like”