July 21, 2022

UKRAINE WAR: ‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says.

“We’re losing now,” the purported soldier says, prompting an indignant response from his female relative, who replies, “Well it’s you guys who are losing there, but they are winning everywhere [else].”

“That’s the picture they paint for you on television, but in reality it’s drastically different here,” he says. “They will never show you this on television, they will never tell you the truth. We’re losing.”

Taken aback by the confession, the woman asks him to explain how Russian troops could be losing—and there seems to be no shortage of answers.

“We should have about 90 tanks left, and you know how many we have left? We have probably 14 tanks left,” the man says.

“You don’t have artillery?”

“We do, but it’s so curved you can measure the [target] misses in kilometers,” he says, adding that “Everything’s sad.”