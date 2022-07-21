July 21, 2022

«
HMM: Republicans Who Oppose a Convention of States Are a Fringe Minority. “Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, says that 81.3% of Republicans supporting a Convention of States is not surprising.”

