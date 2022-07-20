July 20, 2022

FALLOUT: Czech Republic To Buy 24 F-35s to Modernize Air Fleet in Wake of Ukraine War, Ministry Announces. “The Czech Republic plans to purchase 24 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters to replace their current fleet of 14 Gripen fighter jets, the defense ministry announced Wednesday, in the latest move by Prague to rapidly move toward NATO-standard weapons in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Performance-wise, replacing 14 Gripens with 24 F-35s is like trading in your Honda Accord for a pair of Corvettes.