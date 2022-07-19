July 19, 2022
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Yeah, Rachel Levine Is Totally Coming for Your Kids. “Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s desire to ’empower’ kids to permanently alter their bodies is the big crazy on Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.”
Plus:
- Let’s talk dirty about clean solar
- Another Babylon Bee prophecy made real
- Welcome to Biden Falls, Delaware
