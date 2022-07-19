«
»

July 19, 2022

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Yeah, Rachel Levine Is Totally Coming for Your Kids. “Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s desire to ’empower’ kids to permanently alter their bodies is the big crazy on Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.”

Plus:

  • Let’s talk dirty about clean solar
  • Another Babylon Bee prophecy made real
  • Welcome to Biden Falls, Delaware

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:01 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.