July 19, 2022

THE AMY WAX SAGA: Professor Wax stands accused of making minority students feel bad. Alas, a lot of what she has to say is simply the obvious and true: Minority students who receive preferential treatment in admissions (or any students who receive preferential treatment) will, on average, do less well than students who weren’t given preferential treatment. Duh. That’s why schools established admissions standards in the first place.

Penn law dean Ted Ruger is seeking to impose a “major sanction” on Wax. In fact, he been trying to get her to resign for a while now.

Yesterday, the Academic Freedom Alliance (of which I am a founding member) sent a letter defending Professor Wax.

This story continues to develop.