July 19, 2022
INSANITY WRAP UPDATE: Last month at the PJM Mothership, Steve spotted this item: This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006.
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing — which bills itself as “righteously good chef-driven bar food” — is the restaurant that canceled Moms 4 Liberty’s reservation.
I’m guessing they’re getting some blowback because Wye Hill’s Twitter account has been locked down.
But the worst part is “Katherine 4 Justice” and the smug superiority she feels for her despicable actions.
Wye Hill Twitter’s account is still locked down, but yesterday, North Carolina blogger A.P. Dillion spotted a much better outcome for Moms4Liberty: