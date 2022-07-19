July 19, 2022

INSANITY WRAP UPDATE: Last month at the PJM Mothership, Steve spotted this item: This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006.

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing — which bills itself as “righteously good chef-driven bar food” — is the restaurant that canceled Moms 4 Liberty’s reservation.

I’m guessing they’re getting some blowback because Wye Hill’s Twitter account has been locked down.

But the worst part is “Katherine 4 Justice” and the smug superiority she feels for her despicable actions.