July 17, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN ROCK STAR CRINGE: Roger Waters, 78, Says He’s ‘Far, Far, Far More Important’ Than the Weeknd and Drake.

However, in an interview with Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail, the always-truculent Waters expressed anger that the Canadian press — and specifically the reporter he was interviewing with — opted to cover the Weeknd kicking off his tour in his hometown stadium rather than Waters’ show, which was the first of a two-night stand at the Toronto arena.

“I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music,” Waters said. “People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He added, “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd.”

Then, for reasons unknown other than he was in Toronto, Waters also took aim at the city’s native superstar Drake.

“By the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” Waters said. “There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”