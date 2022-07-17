July 17, 2022

‘TRICKED INTO GETTING ON BUSES:’ DC’s Bowser Tries To Explain Why Homeless Shelters Are Filling Up With Asylum Seekers.

Democratic Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser told CBS “Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan, Sunday, that she fears people are being “tricked” into getting on buses to D.C.

Brennan cited a story by the Washington Post that she claimed said, “homeless shelters in D.C. were filling up, and groups are getting overwhelmed by these buses that governors of Texas and Arizona are sending here full of migrants.” The story cited doesn’t mention homeless shelters, but was about a Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network (SAMU) shelter, specifically for migrants, that was full, according to the Washington Post.