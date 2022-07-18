July 18, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: What Nefarious Trickery Will Democrats Stoop to In November? “Even when they’re awash in misery like they are at present, the Democrats are working feverishly on conjuring up new ‘anomalies’ that can be introduced into the electoral process. They never lose focus. I imagine them working with a combination of computers, cauldrons, and cult labor minions whose eyes have been glazed over since the first time they got stoned during an Obama speech. All day. All night.”