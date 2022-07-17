July 17, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: What Can’t the Newspapers Put on Page One?

Way back in the 20th century, we learned in journalism classes that a news story assembles the facts in order of what’s most important to the public. But in this century, national newspapers too often assemble their information to pack a liberal wallop, and bury the information that, well – doesn’t serve the public, by their most compassionate “social justice” lights.

The July 14 USA Today provided a glaring example with all three of its front-page stories. At the top left was this headline: “Arrest made in rape of Ohio girl: 10-year-old got abortion in Indiana after Roe reversal.”

The story of a young girl crossing state lines for an abortion “quickly went viral,” the paper said. Her travel to Indiana “led to international attention and became a flashpoint in the national furor over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Reporters Bethany Bruner, Monroe Trombly, and Tony Cook added “Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last address was an apartment in Columbus,” was arrested “after police said he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions.” But nowhere in this article was there any focus on his immigration status.

A source at Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News that “Fuentes is a Guatemalan national in the country illegally and that ICE has placed a detainer” on him. In the Columbus Dispatch, these same three reporters noted Fuentes “is believed to be undocumented,” but McPaper left that snippet on the proverbial cutting-room floor.

That doesn’t need “international attention.”