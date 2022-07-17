July 17, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: Regime Propaganda, Ray Epps, and the New York Times.” Feuer’s embarrassing piece in the Times at first seemed inexplicable. Why would the Times seek to exonerate, or at least to drum up sympathy for, someone who was caught on video urging the crowd to break into the Capitol? The whole thing seemed like a higher-order hermeneutical conundrum. Until, that is, one recognizes that Epps might just be a sort of double agent, an agent provocateur, laboring not on behalf of Trump’s supporters but his enemies. Then it all begins to make sense.”