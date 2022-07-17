July 17, 2022
I’M SURE IT’S PURELY A COINCIDENCE: Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys over $1 million of computer chip stock weeks before vote on industry subsidies. Rep. Pelosi’s disclosure states that the purchase was between $1 million and $5 million.
