«
»

July 17, 2022

I’M SURE IT’S PURELY A COINCIDENCE: Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys over $1 million of computer chip stock weeks before vote on industry subsidies. Rep. Pelosi’s disclosure states that the purchase was between $1 million and $5 million.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.